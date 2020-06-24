Helen Potter Haskins, 86, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:12 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at a 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the service. Mrs. Haskins cremated remains will be buried at a later date in Haxtun, CO. Mrs. Haskins is survived by four daughters, Debra Haskins Wilson of Kentwood, Loretta Haskins Pieno of Marrero, Rebecca Haskins Herpin of Crowley and Patricia Haskins Echeverria of Marrero; one sister, Patricia Potter Larson of Yuba City, CA; two brothers, Richard Potter and Royce Potter both of Haxtun, CO; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Haskins; her parents, Roy Harlan and Rose O'Brien Potter; one brother, Robert Potter. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-Ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.