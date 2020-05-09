Helen Sewe Kloor
Private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Helen Sewe Kloor, 98, who passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church officiated for the service. Survivors include two sons, David D. Kloor of Port Charlotte, Florida and Michael F. Kloor of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; one daughter, Susan K. Osborne of Crowley, Louisiana; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kloor is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Kloor; and her eldest son, Louis W. Kloor. The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent medical attention given by Dr. Robert Aertker and his team. The family would also like to thank all the many people who offered their love and support through the years especially to Jerad Langley and the entire staff of Southwind Nursing Center and Grace Hospice for their outstanding care. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
