Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette for Helen T. Richard, age 94, the former Helen Thibodeaux, who passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Acadia St. Landry Guest Home in Lafayette. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Heidi Roy and Tara Runyan. Altar servers will be Joshua Roy and Brandon Roy. Musical selections will be provided by Emily Roy. Mrs. Richard was a native of Garland and a resident of Lafayette where she was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Survivors include one brother, Huey Thibodeaux and his wife, Barbara, of Angleton, TX; four sisters, Theresa Prejean of Baker, Berthaline Garcia of Baton Rouge, Josephine Prejean Grasso and her husband, Joe, of Arnaudville and Verlie Matt of Lafayette; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richard; her parents, Eluse Thibodeaux and the former Marie Morain; and four brothers-in-law, Murphy Prejean, Dennis Garcia, Clarence Prejean and Dewey Matt, Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Ryan Sweeney, Jeremy Leger, Greg Leger, Chris Roy, Myndal Munro and Cody Fontenot.

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

