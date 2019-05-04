Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Charles Voorhies III. View Sign Service Information Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport 3631 Southern Avenue Shreveport , LA 71104 (318)-865-8426 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Charles Voorhies III passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, on December 1, 1941, he was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Henry Charles Voorhies Jr., and his mother, Noemi Bordelon Voorhies. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Smith Voorhies, and their children: Nicole Voorhies Blazek, her husband Michael and their children Wesley and Julia; Polly Voorhies Maciulski, her husband Mark and their children Megan and Thomas; H. Charles Voorhies IV, his wife Aimee and their children Marshall and Bennett; Sarah Voorhies LeBlanc, her husband Drew and their daughter Audrey; Ryan Voorhies, his wife Amanda and their children Ava, Dunham, and Evelyn. He is also survived by his siblings: Judy Voorhies Schoeffler, widow of Fritz Schoeffler; Judson Voorhies and his wife Marie; E. Gregory Voorhies and his wife Peggy; and Vicki Voorhies Daniel and her husband Ken. Henry grew up in Lafayette and graduated from University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he met the love of his life, his Angel Queen, Patricia Smith, whom he married in Jennings, Louisiana, in 1966. After starting his career in the savings and loan industry in Alexandria, he moved his family to Shreveport in 1977 to work at First Federal Savings and Loan. In 1983 he acquired Aulds, Horne & White Investment Corporation, which he ran successfully until 2006, when he sold the company to Standard Mortgage Corporation. Over the years, Henry earned the Certified Mortgage Banker designation and served on the Advisory Board of the Federal National Mortgage Association. He also served the community as the founding member of the Shreveport Neighborhood Housing Services and member of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. He served the Catholic Church in our area as President of the St. Joseph School Home and School Association, President of the St. Vincent's Academy School Board, Founding Member, Trustee and Chairman of the Finance Council of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, and served on the Holy Angels Residential Facility Board of Directors. He also felt blessed to be one of the "Men of Manresa." Henry possessed an infectious personality and shared his optimism, humor and passion for life to make others smile. He was steadfast in his beliefs, and unwavering in his love for family. His integrity and ethics were the foundation for his behaviors and decisions, and a model for those who knew him. Henry's sons and grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, from 5-7 pm at Osborn Funeral Home, in Shreveport, with a Vigil Service to follow. Fr. 