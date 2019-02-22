Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lee Smith. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Henry Lee Smith, 83, who passed away Friday, February 22nd at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Monday, February 25th at 8:30 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited by his fellow 4th Degree Knights of Columbus on Sunday, February 24th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate. Henry was born June 12, 1935, in Grand Coteau and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, Henry served in the United States Army. After his tour of duty, Henry worked for years as a machinist in the oil industry until his retirement. He was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette. It was more than just his ability to cook gumbo that made Henry Smith an exemplary member of Holy Cross Knights of Columbus Council #7275. Henry was not only a charter member of this organization, but was also one of the founders of the Holy Cross Council. Over the years, Henry remained very active and served as a role model for his Brother Knights. He was a 4th Degree Knight, a past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator, Past District Deputy and served on a Degree Team for initiation of fellow Knights. Additionally, Henry organized efforts such as the Parish Gumbo to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and he participated in KC events throughout the year. Henry loved to cook, particularly when he could help raise funds for those in need. Henry was described as a "behind the scenes worker with a big, big heart." He will be deeply missed. Henry and his wife of 61 years, Elsie, have three children, Angela Elledge of Garland,TX, Kevin Smith and his wife Lynnette, of Duson and Shane Smith and his wife Kristi, of Opelousas; and four grandchildren, Taylor Boutwell and her husband Paul II, Carmen Menard and her husband Ben, Logan Caillier and "Little Henry" Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry Smith and Mildred "Cricket" Wills Smith; one brother, Bobby Smith; and a son-in-law, Jay Elledge. The family wishes to thank the physicians and nursing staff of NSI Hospice, LLC of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Henry and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

