A gathering of family and friends will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a Memorial Service to begin at 3:00 pm to celebrate the life of Henry Riley, 92. Mr. Riley passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in New Iberia, LA. Interment will be at a later date. Henry was married to the "love of his life", JoAnn Harmon Riley since 1951. He was born in Hackett, Arkansas on May 7, 1928 to Henry Cameron Duboise and Euphia South Duboise. After graduating high school, he served two years in the U. S. Army as part of the occupation forces following the end of World War II. Henry was employed by Conoco Oil Company, having worked in seven different countries until his retirement. He enjoyed wood crafting in his "barn" and was an avid deer hunter, dove hunter, golfer and fisherman. He was a proud lifetime member of Masonic Lodge #111 in Cushing, OK. He enjoyed taking cruises, trips to Hawaii, traveling to states with mountains, taking care of his dogs and most importantly he loved his family and enjoyed spending quality time with them. He was well known as the family "jokester". He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Riley is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, JoAnn Harmon Riley of New Iberia, LA; granddaughter, Summer Fitch Jamieson of New Iberia, LA; grandson, Frank Jamieson and his wife, Sarah of Patoutville, LA; nine great-grandchildren, Jordan Riley Delahoussaye of New Iberia, LA, Britni Dore of Abbeville, LA, Nikki Dore of Lafayette, LA, Mattie Mason of New Iberia, LA, Seth Jamieson, Sami Jo Jamieson, Dylan Hines, Luna Jamieson and Finnley Jamieson all of Patoutville, LA; five great-great grandchildren, T J Dupuis of New Roads, LA, Jayce Dupuis of New Roads, LA, Nolan Dore of Lafayette, LA, Gianna Cusimano of Metairie, LA and Jett Riley Delahoussaye of New Iberia, LA. Family friend, Cherrise Picard of Franklin, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Cameron Duboise and Euphia South Duboise Riley and R.E. Riley; daughter, Sami Jan Riley; granddaughter, Michele Dore and one great-granddaughter, Katelyn Dore. David Funeral Home- New Iberia, (337) 369-6336, 1101 Trotter Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, is in charge of all of the arrangements.

