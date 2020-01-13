Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Joseph Martin. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Courtableau Baptist Church 20035 Highway 190 Port Barre , LA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Courtableau Baptist Church 20035 Highway 190 Port Barre , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Herbert Joseph Martin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Courtableau Baptist Church in Port Barre. Barre, LA. Warren Guidry will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Port Barre. Mr. Herbert, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Tri Community Nursing Home in Palmetto. He was a Tug Boat Captain for many years until his retirement. He put many miles on his rocker rocking in his chair on his porch. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time at the camp telling stories of the big one that got away. But most of all, he loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He looked forward to spending time with his sister "Yak" as he referred to her (their inside joke and memories). Herbert will be remembered and missed by his family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Lynn Paul "Bubba" Martin and wife, Pam of Livingston; and Curtis "Neg" Guillory and wife, Barbara of Erath; four daughters, Mary Louise "Sis" Guillory of Port Barre; Dorothy Guillory of Port Barre; Dora Fisette of Port Barre; and April "T.C." Martin and companion, Brittany Ann Coates of Port Barre; brother, Michael Martin, Sr. of Kinder; sister, Diane "Teaty" Guillory of Charenton; Godchild, Vickie Stelly of Charenton; 6 grandchildren, Necole Vernon, David Paul Martin, Michael Richard, Crystal Quebedeaux, Tasha Quebedeaux, and Darrell Quebedeaux, Jr., and a host of additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Joseph Martin and Denise Taylor Martin; two sons, "Jimmy Red" James Larry Guillory, and Glenn Paul Martin; daughter, Cynthia Ann Quebedeaux; brother, Leroy Martin; sisters, Barbara "Bobbie" Martin Menard, Georgia Dupre, Debra Martin; grandson, John Joseph Richard and former wife, Emily Johnson Martin. Visitation will be held at the Courtableau Baptist Church (20035 Highway 190, Port Barre, LA 70577) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020

