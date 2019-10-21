Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Juneau Jr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October, 23, 2019. at Holy Cross Catholic Church for Herbert Joseph Juneau, Jr., 81, who passed away on October 20, 2019. Reverend Mario Romero, Pastor, will conduct the Memorial Mass. Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery. Herbert retired from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers as the Lafayette Area Manager after forty years of service. Following retirement, he worked for ten years with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. The most important thing in his life was his family. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family at his beloved camp, "Camp Fishhook". His true passion was spending time outdoors, especially hunting. Mr. Juneau, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Herbert Joseph Juneau, Sr. and the former Agnes Juneau. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Janelle Armand Juneau; two sons, Courtney Joseph Juneau and his wife, Crystal, and Gentry Jude Juneau and his wife, Amy; four grandchildren, Campbell Joseph Juneau, Chandler Court Juneau, Zachary Jude Juneau and Molly Cecile Juneau; one sister, Charlene Ann Juneau Brouillette and her husband, Milam, and one brother, Kenneth Paul Juneau and his wife, Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Holy Cross Church, 415 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service. The family would like to thank the staffs of NSI Home Health, Our Lady of Lourdes and Acadian Ambulance as well as friends and family for their support and love during his illness. Personal condolences may be sent to the Juneau family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019

