Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Herman Dalton Richard announces his passing on July 23, 2019 at the age of 88, after a brief period of declining health. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Bertrand Drive. The service will be conducted by Father Howard Blessing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery in Lafayette. Herman was born to Felix and Agnes Richard on October 26, 1930 in Iota, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. In 1952, he married Shirley Hebert and together they raised their family of 3 children. After Shirley's death in 1993, Herman was blessed to find marital happiness again in his union with Mary Ann Mouton, whom he had known since grade school days. Herman and Mary Ann were inseparable during their 14 years of marriage. They were an affectionate and active couple; always on the go until his recent illness. Their love and respect for one another was obvious to all who knew them. Herman had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He often started a conversation with "Let me tell you a story," which would, more often than not, lead to an entertaining tale peppered with the French phrases that he loved to speak. It was Herman's personality and deeply-ingrained work ethic that enabled him to become a success in business. In 1957, he started Lafayette Home Improvement and grew it to a large and well-managed operation. Understanding that flexibility in business is paramount, and sensing an opportunity, Herman sold Lafayette Home Improvement and opened The Patio Center in 1978. It remains a successful business today under the management of his family and long-serving employees. Even during Herman's so-called retirement, his daily visits to The Patio Center for the "Herman Sermon" were the highlight of his day. Having spent his adult life in the construction business, Herman was a long-standing member of the Acadian Home Builders Association. Herman lived a long, rich, healthy and productive life and left this world surrounded with love, comfort and peace. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Rhonda Billeaud (Digby); his son, Ryan Richard (Pam); his grandchildren, Brittany Billeaud Faulk, Paul Billeaud (Stephanie), Meaghaan, Brandt, and Hunter Richard; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ella Billeaud, Joshua Faulk and Thomas Talbot IV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Agnes Richard; Shirley Hebert Richard, his first wife and mother of his children; his daughter Cheri Richard Stubblefield; his sisters, Barbara Nell Hernandez and Ella Mae Richard and his brother, Harold ("Pee Wee") Richard. Pallbearers are Paul Billeaud, Hunter Richard, Brandt Richard, Joshua Faulk, Mark Hebert and Mike Richard. Honorary pallbearers are Digby Billeaud, Ryan Richard and Paul Dunand. The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers Monika Gallien and Carol Gallien for their love and compassion given to Herman during his brief illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herman's honor can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503. 