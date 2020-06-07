A memorial mass will be held at a later date for Herman Heine, loving father and Opa who passed away peacefully at 5:30a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Magnolia Estates nursing home. Herman was born in Nordenham, Germany. He served in the United States Air Force. He was self-employed as a distributor for over 40 years. Over those years he was distributor for Floyd's Record Shop, children's books and items, and most recently various items related to the Louisiana tourism industry. Herman will be remembered most for his love of his family. His daughter and grandkids were his world. He was always there for them in any way and anytime that he was able. His greatest joy was seeing them happy. He loved making memories. We will cherish all of the memories and hold them in our hearts forever. He had the ability to bring a smile or laughter wherever he was. Herman is survived by his daughter, Monique "Nicole" Arceneaux; grandson, Wyatt Arceneaux; granddaughter Emma Arceneaux all of Lafayette, and brother Hartmut Heine of Nordenham, Germany. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Ardoin Heine; son Chris Heine, and parents Herman and Else Heine. The family would like to thank everyone who has prayed and given support throughout this journey. A special thank you to the staff of Magnolia Estates for the love and compassion showed to him during his time there. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Herman Heine by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Herman Heine and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.