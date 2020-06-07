Herman Heine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial mass will be held at a later date for Herman Heine, loving father and Opa who passed away peacefully at 5:30a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Magnolia Estates nursing home. Herman was born in Nordenham, Germany. He served in the United States Air Force. He was self-employed as a distributor for over 40 years. Over those years he was distributor for Floyd's Record Shop, children's books and items, and most recently various items related to the Louisiana tourism industry. Herman will be remembered most for his love of his family. His daughter and grandkids were his world. He was always there for them in any way and anytime that he was able. His greatest joy was seeing them happy. He loved making memories. We will cherish all of the memories and hold them in our hearts forever. He had the ability to bring a smile or laughter wherever he was. Herman is survived by his daughter, Monique "Nicole" Arceneaux; grandson, Wyatt Arceneaux; granddaughter Emma Arceneaux all of Lafayette, and brother Hartmut Heine of Nordenham, Germany. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Ardoin Heine; son Chris Heine, and parents Herman and Else Heine. The family would like to thank everyone who has prayed and given support throughout this journey. A special thank you to the staff of Magnolia Estates for the love and compassion showed to him during his time there. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Herman Heine by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Herman Heine and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved