Herman Lucien Champagne, age 74, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Mr. Champagne was a native of Breaux Bridge and a resident of Lafayette. He was employed with Vetco, TBC, M&G, Hawk and various oilfield companies for over twenty years. Herman loved to fish, garden, and listen to French music. KBON was his favorite and he listened to it often while out in the yard. No matter what the temperature, he couldn't be bothered to stay inside. Mr. Herman earned the nickname "Trouble" because he loved to make people laugh and cause mischief. His lovely bride of forty-five years will miss him dearly. Alongside his wife, survivors include his aunt, Agnes Angelle and her husband, Bob, of Cecilia; one uncle, Howard Angelle and his wife, Belle, of Texas; one brother-in-law, John Savoie and his wife, Cindy, of Arnaudville; two sisters-in-law, Ramona Savoie and Mary Jane Miller both of Picayune, MS; and two nephews, Dustin and Derrick Savoie. He is preceded in death by his parent, Joseph Champagne and the former Alma Angelle; and an infant son, Herman Champagne, Jr. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.