Memorial services will be held at a later date for Hilary Percy Dugas, 75, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence in Duson, LA. Inurnment will be in the St. Theresa Cemetery in Duson, LA. Survivors include his two sisters, Alberta T. Dugas, Bernita J. Dugas both of Duson, nephew, Kori Dugas and spouse Georgette, three grandchildren, Laura Mae Dugas, Amber Cormier, Makeneze Cormier, three godchildren, Roddy Pirouznia, Jude Leger, Geraldine Cormier, two cousins, Brenda Pirouznia, Judy Menard. He was preceded in death by father, Percy Dugas, mother, Marie Bernice Trahan Dugas, sister, Stephanie Dugas, paternal grandparents, Ambrose and Edmazie Dugas, maternal grandparents, N.J. and Ella Trahan. The Dugas family would like to give a special thank you to Ralph and Tiffany Daigle, Nick Ferguson, Duson Police Department and Acadian Ambulance. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.