A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Honor' Maria "Anna" Banks Malcolm, 36, who passed away on Sunday, August 2nd. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, August 7th from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm and resumes on Saturday, August 8th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Eulogists will be Honor' Maria's daughter Bailey Angelle Chautin, her two sisters Scarlett Olson and Kirby Banks as well as Shermaine Reed, Director and founder of "Determine to Rise" ministry. Pastor Shawn Marcell, of Crossroads Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Honor' Maria Banks Malcolm was born April 9, 1984, in Lafayette and was a longtime resident of Acadiana. Honor' Maria went to high school at Lafayette High and attended Crossroads Church, Family Life Church and The Bayou Church in Lafayette. She was a board member of "Determine to Rise" ministry and her purpose was devoted to helping abused women receive healing. Honor' Maria also spent two years in the Master's Commission Ministry School at Crossroads Church in Lafayette, and served abroad in missions work in Romania to help lead others to Christ. Honor' Maria loved to spend time outdoors and was an animal lover of all kinds. Her most recent passion was to open a school for children with invisible disabilities. She devoted her life to her children and helping others and will be deeply missed. Honor' Maria is survived by her four beloved children, her daughters Bailey Angelle Chautin, 18 and Harper Grace Malcolm, 8 and sons Mason Andrew Malcolm, 10 and Kingston Brooks Malcolm, 5 all of Lafayette; her parents, Calvin Ray Banks, of Niceville, FL and Laureen Marie Olson, of Kingsport, TN; her three siblings, two sisters, Kirby Jane Banks, of Lafayette and Katie Scarlett Olson, of Baton Rouge and her brother, Dallas Christian Banks, of Niceville, FL; one niece and two nephews Emma Aly, Madden Zachary and Carter Colston Seay as well as numerous family members. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Patricia Ann Foote and Richard Dale Olson; her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Baronet and one uncle, Robert Edward Olson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Honor' Maria's name to support her precious children during this difficult journey. Her family contact person will be her sister, Kirby Banks. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
