Service Information
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette , LA 70506
(337)-981-7098

Visitation
9:00 AM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette , LA 70506

Memorial service
12:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette , LA 70506

Obituary

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Howard Allen Shows, 48, who passed away Sunday, September 29th at his residence in Duson. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, October 5th, from 9:00 am till the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Weldon Moak of Broussard will officiate. Howard was born October 4, 1970, in Pascagoula, MS and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Acadiana High in 1990. Howard worked as a welder for Guidry Welding for many years. He was currently employed at Todd's Car Wash. The owner, Todd expressed, "Howard was his right hand man and he will be deeply missed by everyone there." Howard's favorite hobby was building and racing dirt track cars. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed trail riding with his friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Howard is survived by two sons, James Allen LeBlanc and Jakub Allen Shows, both of Duson; his parents, John Allen and Mary Ann Bourque Shows of Duson; two brothers, Clint Shows and his wife, Tessie of Lafayette and Ronald Shows and his wife, Shelly of Duson; two granddaughters, Londynn Sophia Shows and Jaslyn Faye LeBlanc; his girlfriend's daughter, Raven Snipes and numerous dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Jennifer Westbrooks and his grandparents, Howard and Verna Bourque and Allen and Callie Shows. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist the family during this time may be made in Howard's name by contacting his parents, John and Mary Shows or the GoFundMe account. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019

