Private memorial services will be held at a later date for Howard Anthony Glynn, age 87, who passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette. Mr. Glynn was a native and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He was employed as a Range Officer with Wildlife and Fisheries where he was stationed at Sherburne Wildlife. He was also an independent Inspector in the oilfield. Survivors include one son, Patrick Francis Glynn and his wife, Debbie, of Port Barre; three daughters, Glynnis Shaddox and her husband, Terry, of Spring, TX, Mary Coleen Geiger and her husband, Scott, of Youngsville and Bridget Enoch and her husband, Johnny, of Lafayette; one son-in-law, Craig Molaison; the mother of his children, Lucy O'Brien of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Timothy Geiger, Gina Ardoin and her husband, Dustin, Hillary Castleberry and her husband, Trey, Andy Glynn and his wife, Lindsey, William Molaison and his wife, Marianne, Zack Geiger, Logan Molaison, Tanner Shaddox, Justin Molaison and Gianna Enoch; five great grandchildren, Ella, Jacob Lane, Wyatt, Lucy and Emery; one brother, Thomas "Tommy" Glynn and his wife, Rosary, of Houma; and two sisters, Barbara "Bobbie" Richard of Houma and Doris Musemeche of Youngsville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Francis Glynn and the former Liza Walker; six brothers, Harold Glynn, Charles "Dean" Glynn, Gerald Glynn, Donald Glynn, Carlton Glynn and Patrick Glynn; and six sisters, Louise Aucoin, Mary Alice Glynn, Melba Dartez, Mae Kristoff, Mabel Stirewalt and Josephine Glynn. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
