Mass of Christian Burial for Howard Buteau, 84, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Garrett Savoie as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at David Funeral Home of New Iberia from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM and will continue on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM with the Men's Rosary Group. A native and resident of Iberia Parish, he was retired from Brown and Root as a Foreman. Howard was a true Louisiana Sportsman who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and alligator hunting. He loved to spend time in his garden, sold oranges, cut grass for JMB Burguieres as well as performing handyman services. Howard was dearly loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Buteau Castille and husband Wayne; his grandson, Brent Louis Castille and fiancé Mignon Trahan; his companion, Gloria Jane Romero, all of Jeanerette; his brothers, Edwin "Nookie" Buteau, Raymond Buteau, both of New Iberia and Ricky Buteau of Jeanerette; sister, Audrey Derouen of Jeanerette. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Elia Delahoussaye Buteau; son, Howard "Howie" Louis Buteau II; parents, Edwin and Marion Legnon Buteau; brothers, Lambert Buteau, Allen Buteau, Curris Buteau and Ray Buteau. Pallbearers will be Brent Castille, Johnny Buteau, Bradley Buteau, Matt Bourque, John MacDaniel and Roy Derouen. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Castille, Jack Broussard, CJ Buteau, Troy Buteau, Barry Buteau, Lannie Buteau, Corey Buteau, Joey Buteau, Rickey Buteau, David Delahoussaye and Chad Romero.

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

