Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Anthony Church (225 8th Avenue, Krotz Springs, LA 70750) for Hubert Patrick Fontenot, age 77, who passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. The Rev. Michael DeBlanc, pastor of St. Anthony Church in Krotz Springs, will officiate at the services. Mr. Fontenot was a native of Washington and a longtime resident of Krotz Springs where he was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church. Before his retirement he was employed with Amy Drilling for 45 years. Pat enjoyed tending to his garden and would send his kids to deliver homegrown vegetables to all his friends in the neighborhood. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Madelon Fontenot of Krotz Springs; two sons, Ricky Fontenot and his wife, Danielle, of Albany and Curtis Fontenot and his wife, Holly, of Krotz Springs; two daughters, Fonda Fontenot of Carencro and Marilyn Riley and her husband, Doyle, of Krotz Springs; his grandchildren, Kaylan Lambert and her husband, Chris, Kyle Fontenot, Kyra Eaglin, Nathan Hodge, Ava Fontenot, Hannah Riley, Addison Fontenot, and Graycyn Fontenot; and his great-grandchildren, Lilly Lambert and Charlotte Lambert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douge Fontenot and the former Ella Joubert; five brothers, Leroy Fontenot, Harold Fontenot, J.Y. Fontenot, Murry Fontenot, and Larry Roberie; and five sisters, Telou Solieau, Wilda Roberie, Lourain Quebedeaux Mayor, Betty Fontenot, and an infant sister. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Anthony Church (225 8th Avenue, Krotz Springs, LA 70750) from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday at St. Anthony Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.