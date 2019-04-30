Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Villery. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plaisance for Hubert Villery, age 89, who passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Plaisance. Musical selections will be provided by Mercedes Major. Mr. Villery was a native of Plaisance and a lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was employed as an insurance agent at Williams Progressive for many years and retired from FMC Corporation. A veteran of the military, Hubert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plaisance. Mr. Villery was also a handyman, and enjoyed working with his hands. Survivors include two sons, Hubert C. Villery and his wife, Marsha, and Brian N. Villery and his wife, Karen, all of Opelousas; two daughters, Mary B. Gloston and her husband, Kenneth, of Baton Rouge and Gwendolyn E. Villery of Plaisance; two brothers, Harry Villery of Lake Charles and Floyd Villery and his wife, Savannah, of Plaisance; and his grandchildren, Scott E. Villery, Caleb M. Villery, Keenan I. Villery, Justin I. Gloston, Haylyn S. Gallien and Aspen A. Chambers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ida Auzenne Villery; his parents, Joseph Lazare Villery and the former Edolia Sam; two brothers, Marion A. Villery and Milburn Villery; and a sister, Carrie C. Guillory. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plaisance from 7:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plaisance. Pallbearers will be Travis Thierry, Raymond Villery, Larry Rosette, Brian Villery, Caleb Villery and Keenan Villery. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019

