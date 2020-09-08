Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lafayette, to honor the life of Huey Howard Miller, Sr., 88, who passed away on September 6, 2020. Brother Luther Burney of First Baptist Church of Lafayette and Rev. Darryl Hoychick of Deville, LA, nephew to Mr. Miller, will conduct the services. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. It was 1958 when 26-year-old Huey Miller, a native of Basile, LA, moved his growing family to Lafayette. It was also that year, when arriving in Lafayette, that he started his business, ServiceMaster, with only himself and a station wagon that made him one of the most admired names in his chosen industry. Under his guidance and leadership, with the help of his sons and loyal, hard-working employees, ServiceMaster of Lafayette has grown to become one of ServiceMaster's leading and award-winning franchises. At 62 years in business, it is among the highest of respected and trust-worthy companies in the Restoration Industry. Huey Miller was a family man. One of his favorite things was to bring his sons and, as they got older, his grandchildren fishing. At the end of those days the fish would be fileted, fried, and eaten around the table, and stories about the day would begin. Because his family meant so much to him, he brought them to church, prayed with them and sang the Lord's praises while playing either his guitar or his piano. He taught his family by doing what he firmly believed in. Until his death, he was an active member of and a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. He participated in mission trips and sang the gospel at every opportunity. He was a proud member of the "Smooth Strokers" music group. It was their mission to provide entertainment at nursing homes and wherever they thought people might listen. Huey H. Miller, Sr. was a genuine person. It might be cliché, but to know him was to love him. His handshake was his word, he never met a stranger, and he will greatly be missed. Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Platt Miller; 6 children including, Sheri Miller Hilander, Kathy Miller Olivier (husband, Mickey), Huey H. Miller Jr. (wife, Karen), Julie Miller Mahfouz (husband, Charles), Thomas D. Miller (wife, Angie) and Paul B. Miller; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leopold and Pauline Bellon Miller; sister, Myrtis M. Hoychick; brother, Nathan M. Miller; great-granddaughter Lily Alexandra Smith; and son-in-law Michael E. Hilander. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at First Baptist Church on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Miller Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
