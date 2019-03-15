Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huey P. Robichaux Sr.. View Sign

Funeral services will be conducted for Huey P. Robichaux, Sr., 83, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow in St. Marcellus Cemetery in Rynella. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM and resume on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 7:00 PM by the Men's Rosary Group. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Robichaux passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:10 PM at Iberia Medical Center. He was a bus operator with the Iberia Parish School Board for over 30 years. He enjoyed working out at Baron's Health Club and enjoyed jogging earning the nickname of "Running Man". He especially loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U. S. Air Force. He is survived by his children, Carolyn Waltrip and her husband Charlie of Abeliene, TX, Morris Robichaux and his wife Kathy and Patrice Borel and her husband Morty all of New Iberia; his brother, Tommy Robichaux of New Iberia; his sisters, Jo Anne Townsend of Longview, TX, Jerry Dartez and Faye Theriot and her husband Nolan all of New Iberia; his sister-in-law's, Patsy Rader, Myrna Marsalis both of New Iberia and Virginia Savoy of Carencro; his grandchildren, Joey Lapoint, Josh Neill and his wife Katelyn, Brooke Gros and her husband Kevin, Brittany Darbonne and her husband Derrick, Jamie Lundberg and her husband Erik, Tiffany Guilbeaux and her husband Carroll, Marcus Touchet and his wife Taylor, Hanna Borel and her husband Bret and Mindi Borel and her husband Joey and seventeen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Marsalis Robichaux; his parents, Camille and Odette Deslatte Robichaux; his son, Huey P. Robichaux, Jr. and his sisters, Arlene Waguespack and Kathlene Romero. Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Touchet, Derrick Darbonne, Erik Lundberg, Carroll Guilbeaux, Kevin Gros and Bret Viator.

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

