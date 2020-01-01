Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Edward Biggs. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Ian Edward Biggs, 51, who passed away December 28, 2019. Dr. Rick Smith will conduct the services. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shannon Webb Biggs of Lafayette; two children, Madison and Ethan Biggs of Lafayette; his parents, the former Sharon Richard and Donald Lester Biggs of Lafayette; four sisters, Shadon Hannie (Edward) Shaleen Biggs Pellerin (Ben Huval), Shauna Price (Troy), and Shanette Cormier (Todd), all of Lafayette; one brother, Donald Biggs II (Candace) of Clinton, La.; his in-laws, Glenn and Madeline Webb; two godchildren, Regan Price and Kati LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Sidney Richard and Mr. & Mrs. Basal Edward Biggs; his wife's grandparents, Emily "Mim" & Lannie Webb, and Martin & Aline Stutes; and several aunts and uncles. Ian was born in Franklin, La. on May 29, 1968 to Sharon and Donald Biggs. He graduated from Acadiana High School, and enlisted in the United States Army Reserves before marrying his high school sweetheart, Shannon Webb, in 1990. He worked in the oil field industry for many years. Most recently he was employed as a corporate pilot with Global Data Systems, and worked there for nearly 20 years. Ian will be remembered for being the life of any party he attended. His piercing blue eyes and heartwarming smile captivated others and instantly drew people to him-- and that's when his fun-loving and infectious personality would make you his friend forever. Ian, a.k.a. "Country Rat", was a patriot. He loved his country, and loved watching episodes of "M.A.S.H.", Nascar, and "Naked and Afraid." His life was one full of adventure. As an avid outdoorsman and true Southern boy, Ian enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, frogging, and making memories at the camp. His friends knew him as a jack-of-all-trades, he could fix just about anything and cook just about anything, too. His family will fondly remember him prancing around the kitchen in his robe while he cooked and listened to music. He'll also be remembered for his sand art skills he inherited from his parents. Most importantly, Ian was a devoted and loving husband and father. He took good care of his family, physically, emotionally, and spiritually providing for their needs. Whether it was dancing in the kitchen or playing tug-of-war with Sammy the family pup; having family game night and staying up late to work on a jigsaw puzzle, or bonding with his son over "Forged in Fire," his joie de vivre was there for all to witness and enjoy. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ian's name to the at http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Sign the virtual register book and leave online condolences at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020

