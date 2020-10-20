Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Ida Mallet, age 98, the former Ida Hardy, who passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Baton Rouge. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Stephanie James. Ms. Mallet was a native of Arnaudville. She resided in Baton Rouge with her family for 30 years before moving back to Arnaudville. She was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, where she was the former president of the Ladies Altar Society. She was a graduate of Cecilia High School, and was very proud of the state chemistry award she received and her record remained unbroken for several years. Ida participated in the annual 7 mile Station of the Cross walk from Cecilia to Arnaudville every year up to age 97. She was an avid gardener of flowers and loved to pick pecans. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Saints, and attended as many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events as she could. Survivors include her children, Ronald J. Mallet and wife, Brenda, Sidney L. Mallet, Robert Mallet, II and wife, Donna, Theba Mallet Norris, Sheila Mallet Robinson and husband, Robby, Hardy P. Mallet and wife, Melissa; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one brothers, and Jim Hardy and wife, Terry; two sisters, Heda Kidder and Margie Guidry and husband, Donald; and one sister-in-law, Lucy Hardy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee M. Mallet; her parents, Albert Hardy and the former Lucy Lormand; seven brothers, Elric Hardy ,Mouse Hardy, Rodolph Hardy, Sidney Hardy, Rodney Hardy, Lester Hardy, Edwin Hardy; two sisters, Hilda Hardy, Enola Wall; one son-in-law, Ricky L. Norris; one granddaughter, Katie N. Mallet; one great grandchild, Jeffrey P. Curry, Jr.; and two great great grandchildren, Cassius and Arianna. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Hardy P. Mallet, Darren Mallet, Lee Mallet, Jason Norris, Cory Norris and Robby Robinson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Mallet, Jr., Michael Mallet, Robert Mallet, III, Josh Edler, Justin Holden, Aiden Norris and Adam Benson, Jr. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 224 Main Street., Arnaudville, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.