Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Imay Frederick Bouillion at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 7, 2020 in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille, DOWNTOWN location. Mrs. Imay passed at the age of 94 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Mrs. Imay grew up in Kaplan, La. and graduated from Kaplan High School. Upon graduating from high school she married the love of her life, Lully Frederick. She was gifted with a servant's heart and she devoted her life to her husband and her children. She was a faithful Catholic and she loved to pray her rosary. After losing her husband in 1969, she began her career at Sears and worked until she was 76. Imay enjoyed cooking for her family, sewing and watching soap operas. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime. Survivors include her husband, Davis Bouillion; her son, Herman Frederick and his wife Debbie; her son Danny Frederick and his wife Jenny; her daughter Charlotte Fox and her husband John; she was also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Marjorie Cline; her brother, Curvis LeMaire and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lully P. Frederick; her daughter, Lynn Verret; her grandson, Sean Frederick; her parents, Otto LeMaire and Eunice Vaughn LeMaire; her brother Harris LeMaire and her sister, Mavis Vincent. Pallbearers will be Brent Frederick, Ty Frederick, Tyler Frederick, Peyton Frederick, John Fox and Chris Babin. Memorial contributions can be made in Imay's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Frederick family to Dr. Virginia Kellner, Dr. Thomas Voitier and compassionate nurse Kristen and to the nurses, staff and doctors of Cornerstone Village South for their kindness and gentle care given to Mrs. Bouillion and her family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
