Ingle Maria James Stephens, 95, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, LA. At the request of family, private inurnment will follow at a later date. Ingle was born August 20, 1924, in St. Croix in the Virgin Islands, in the providence of Christiansted, and was a resident of Acadiana. Ingle was a humanitarian of the highest order and dedicated her life to the uplifting and betterment of others. A testament to the depth of her calling, she was co-founder of Basics/Acacia Network, Inc., in the human services arena where she worked for over sixty years of her life. Ingle served as board member, social worker and advisor throughout her career and was a methadone counselor for thirty years. She was a member of St. Anthony's of Padua in the Bronx, NYC, NY. An advocate of collaboration and community action, Ingle belonged to the Apalachicola Club in Apalachicola, FL, FAJARDO Youth-In-Action in New York, NY, the NY City Board of Voter's Registration in New York and Bronx Addiction Services Integrated, Inc., in the Bronx, NYC, NY, amongst many others. She was devoted to humanitarian activities, enjoyed mediation and politics and liked to cook, read and attend family events. She leaves a legacy of service and love for her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Ingle leaves these words for those who mourn her passing, "To all my family, friends and co-workers for the Love and Time we shared – I'll be with you always in spirit, for my fragrance of love I will leave lingering in the air." Ingle is survived by four children, her son, Edgar Paul Stephens and his wife Delcia, of the Bronx, NYC, NY and her three daughters, Lisa Marie Robertson, of Birmingham, AL, Ernece Louise Stephens, also of the Bronx, NY and Minnie Jean Knox and her husband Michael, Sr., of Lafayette, LA; thirteen grandchildren, Kineta Miller, Michael Knox, Marcus Knox, Angela Jones, Rochelle Robertson, Major Robertson, Malcolm Knox, Milton Utley, John Utley, Ernesto Stephens, Aniese Stephens, Diamond Stephens and Daquan Stephens; six great-grandchildren, Sydney Stinson, Isabella Knox, Naveah Knox, Noah Knox, Xavier Love and Christian Preston and numerous dear nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends. She was preceded in death on December 25, 1988, by her Devout & Loving Husband, Mr. Ernest Stephens, from Apalachicola Florida, her parents, Mr. James and Maria James, from the Virgin Islands and one daughter, Delita Todman, also from the Virgin Islands. Ingle's family expresses the following to her loved ones and friends: "The family of the late Ingle Maria James Stephen expresses their sincere appreciation and gratitude for your heartfelt sympathy. It may have been a telephone call or a card. It may have been flowers or visits. It may have been a soft touch. It may have been a prayer or a song. Thank you for your support, and may God richly bless you." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ingle's name to the Julio A. Martinez Memorial Fund at 1064 Franklin Ave., Bronx, NY, 10456,   www.nonprofits.com/NY/Julio-A-Martinez-Memorial-Fund.html. in care of Raul Russi, Executive Director. 