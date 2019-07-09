Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira Joseph "I.J." Mires Jr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Ira Joseph "I.J." Mires Jr., 89, who passed away on July 9, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place at Holy Mary Mother of God Mausoleum. "I.J.", a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Ira Mires Sr. and the former Emma Leblanc. He lived most of his life in Louisiana being a resident of Lafayette since 2000. "I.J." was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Jaycee's as well as a member of the Baton Rouge Wood Carving Guild. His hobbies included wood carving, fishing, and hunting. He is survived by his daughter, Bridget Mires; sister, Maribeth Peck; nephews, Chuck Peck, P.J., Dwayne and Andre Broussard; one niece, Annetta Broussard Nelson, and numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Broussard Mires; and parents, Ira Joseph Mires Sr. and Emma Mires. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on Wednesday in the funeral home lead by Monsignor Charles Mallet. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Broussard, Andre Broussard, Mark Nelson, Brad Nelson, and Daniel Broussard. Honorary Pallbearers will be P.J. Broussard and Lance Nelson.

