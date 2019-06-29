Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira M. Tate Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Mr. Ira M. Tate Sr., age 85, who passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mr. Tate was a native of Grand Coteau and a resident of Opelousas. He was a truck driver for Alfred LaGrange for 35 years, and also worked for Dixie Glass for four years. A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Tate proudly served his country during the Korean War. Following Korea, he was an active member of the community as a parishioner of Queen of Angels, a committee member to build the St. Landry Veterans Memorial and the Opelousas General Fund Raising Committee. Mr. Tate was Commander of the V.F.W Port 2483, Commander of the American Legion Port 237 - Sunset, and also Regional Commander of District 7. He also loved to travel. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Richard Tate; three sons, Roger Tate (Rhonda), Rodney Tate (Melissa), and Ira Michael Tate Jr.; three daughters, Mary Gail Hebert, Glenda Fontenot (Jody), and Cynthia Pryor (Brett); three brothers, Wilson Tate (Bernice), J.L. Tate, Nelson Tate (Randie); two sisters, Louella Knott and Bertha Wilks (John); his grandchildren, Kevin (Amy), Mary Denise, Ronald and Jeremy Hebert, Jordan (Brandi), Christopher (Lanie), Phillip and Joel Tate, Elizabeth (Matthew) Keddie, John Michael (Courtney) and Daniel Fontenot, Bradley (Kellie Dupre), Nicholas and Jamie Tate, Luke, Paul and Sara Pryor; great grandchildren, Kayleigh Hebert (Jordan) Crawford, Sydney Hebert (Christian) Oldham, Cayden and Carson Cortez, Dominic Tate, Parker Tate, Jacob, Adalyn and Allison Tate, and Jack and Maverick Dupre; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Christopher Tate, Ira Michael Tate Jr., Bradley Tate, John Michael, Daniel Fontenot, and Bradley Tate.

