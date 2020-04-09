Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iray "T-Ray" Young. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Private graveside services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park for Iray "T-Ray" Young, age 80, who passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Mr. Young was born November 9, 1939 in Prairie Rhonde, was a native of Lanse aux Pailles (near Ville Platte) and was a long time resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro where he served as an Usher and was a member of the Bonne Mort Society. He was retired owner and operator of Park Vista Exxon in Opelousas for over twenty years. Mr. Young had a passion for animals and retired from his love of grooming young horses for halter classes and with great regret, retired from hunting on his deer leases in Texas. When it came to his cooking, Mr. Young had two specialties, his awesome catfish gravy and his venison and squirrel brown gravy which will be deeply missed by his family members. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, the former Clara Richard Young; three daughters, Loraine Young Hebert of Lafayette, Mona Young Benoit and her husband, Quint, of Orange, TX and Melissa Young Sonnier and her husband, Harold, of Temple, TX; one son, Randy Young and his wife, Connie, of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, Dane Hebert and his wife, Mandi, Allie Young, Andrew Young, Amy Leifeste and her husband, Tyler, Melanie Parrish and her husband, Alex, Stefan Sonnier and his wife, Emily, Ava Sonnier, Reed Sonnier and Colin Sonnier; three great grandchildren, Evie Parrish, Aiden Constantine and Annabelle Constantine; and one nephew, Logan Young and his fiancée, Chelsea Bordelon of Lanse aux Pailles (near Ville Platte). He is preceded in death by his parents, Lanned Young and the former Dommae Fontenot both natives of Lanse aux Pailles; a loving grandmother, Mamere Elda; and one brother, Darrel Young. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the individuals at Bridgeway Hospice, and a very special thank you to his caretakers, Marie and Sabrina and to Rob Estaville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Iray "T-Ray" Young be made to St. Peter Roman Catholic Church for masses at P.O. Box 40, Carencro, LA 70520, (337) 896-9408. View the obituary and guestbook online at Private graveside services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park for Iray "T-Ray" Young, age 80, who passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Mr. Young was born November 9, 1939 in Prairie Rhonde, was a native of Lanse aux Pailles (near Ville Platte) and was a long time resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro where he served as an Usher and was a member of the Bonne Mort Society. He was retired owner and operator of Park Vista Exxon in Opelousas for over twenty years. Mr. Young had a passion for animals and retired from his love of grooming young horses for halter classes and with great regret, retired from hunting on his deer leases in Texas. When it came to his cooking, Mr. Young had two specialties, his awesome catfish gravy and his venison and squirrel brown gravy which will be deeply missed by his family members. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, the former Clara Richard Young; three daughters, Loraine Young Hebert of Lafayette, Mona Young Benoit and her husband, Quint, of Orange, TX and Melissa Young Sonnier and her husband, Harold, of Temple, TX; one son, Randy Young and his wife, Connie, of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, Dane Hebert and his wife, Mandi, Allie Young, Andrew Young, Amy Leifeste and her husband, Tyler, Melanie Parrish and her husband, Alex, Stefan Sonnier and his wife, Emily, Ava Sonnier, Reed Sonnier and Colin Sonnier; three great grandchildren, Evie Parrish, Aiden Constantine and Annabelle Constantine; and one nephew, Logan Young and his fiancée, Chelsea Bordelon of Lanse aux Pailles (near Ville Platte). He is preceded in death by his parents, Lanned Young and the former Dommae Fontenot both natives of Lanse aux Pailles; a loving grandmother, Mamere Elda; and one brother, Darrel Young. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the individuals at Bridgeway Hospice, and a very special thank you to his caretakers, Marie and Sabrina and to Rob Estaville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Iray "T-Ray" Young be made to St. Peter Roman Catholic Church for masses at P.O. Box 40, Carencro, LA 70520, (337) 896-9408. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close