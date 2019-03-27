Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irby Joseph Leger. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Irby Joseph Leger, 76, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:40 a.m. surrounded by his loving family. Irby was raised in Rayne and lived his adult life in Crowley. He had a lifelong love of music, mostly known for his guitar playing and singing. He married Florence Hoffpauir and they raised three boys of their own. Irby worked offshore in the oil and gas industry for over twenty-six years, at which time he took an early retirement to care for Florence in her time of sickness. After her death in 2001, Irby picked up the guitar again and started playing in bands and jam sessions all around south Louisiana and south Texas., as well as began riding motorcycles once again. He met Stephanie Domingue Bertrand in 2006 and they have been happily married since July of 2007. Stephanie cared for Irby at home since his diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2015. He will be missed by his friends and family. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Leger is survived by his wife of 11 years, Stephanie Domingue Leger of Crowley; three sons, Troy Leger and his wife Grace of Lafayette, Michael Leger of Miami, FL, Daniel Leger and his wife Cynthia of Crowley; one brother, Lawrence Leger of Lafayette; one step-daughter, Jesi Broussard of Murrieta, CA; two step sons, Craig Bertrand and his wife Tammy of Crowley, Michael Bertrand and his wife Stephanie of Fayetteville, AR; three grandchildren, Brittany Paquette of Milton, FL, Phillip Leger of Broussard and Rebecca Leger of Crowley; three great-grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Florence Hoffpauir Leger; his parents, Harold and Sadie Guidry Leger; one brother, Shelton Leger. Pallbearers will be Troy Leger, Daniel Leger, Lawrence Leger, Phillip Leger, Craig Bertrand and Michael Bertrand. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Leger, Harry Young and Ray Aucoin. The family wishes to thank Hope Hospice for their compassion and care of Mr. Irby this past year. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

