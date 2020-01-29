Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Irene Ann Stelly, age 57, who passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Pastor Larry Baldridge, will officiate at the services. Ms. Stelly was a native and resident of Lafayette. She was employed at Courtyard Manor as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. Survivors include one daughter, Kayla Hebert and her husband, T.J., of Carencro; one son, Kyle James Duhon and his girlfriend, Chelsey Strother, of Breaux Bridge; three grandchildren, Paris Hursey, Steven Hursey, and Aurora Hursey; four brothers, Nolan Stelly and his wife, Lynn, of Carencro, Edmond Stelly and his wife, Barbara, of Breaux Bridge, Huey Stelly and Nolvey Stelly, Jr. and his wife, Jill, both of Lafayette; and one sister, Georgie S. Richard and her husband, Jimmy, of Church Point. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nolvey Stelly, Sr. and the former Iris Bergeron; one brother, Leonard John Stelly; two sisters, Priscilla S. Beal and Juanita S. Eastwood; and her husband of over 20 years, Curtis J. Duhon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020