Family and friends are mourning the death of Irene Guidry Simon who died at the age of 97. Irene was born in Kaplan, LA to the late Ozone and Louise Hebert Guidry on December 31, 1922. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point, LA. She was a homemaker, farmer's wife and a hard-working mother of three. Her favorite pastimes were reading, sewing, and gardening. She taught herself to play the organ and together with her husband, O'Neil Simon, they played and sang for many masses and funerals in the area for more than 52 years. She also served on St. John the Baptist Ladies Altar Society. Irene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Irene is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Simon (Will) Guidry and Gloria Simon (Melvin John) Petry of New Iberia, LA and her one son, Joey Neil Simon of Lyons Point. She has two sisters, Dorothy Sztroin and Effie Broussard of Gueydan. Two sisters-in-law Ida Guidry, and Martha Guidry both of Crowley. She has eight grandchildren, Brett Petry, Scott Petry, Michelle Davidson, Simone Irwin, Emily Miller, Neal Simon, April Pastor, and Justin Simon; and seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Davidson, Ethan Petry, Cooper Petry, Anna Petry, Jackson Pastor, Kristin Petry, and Kevin Petry. She is preceded in death by her husband, O'Neil J. Simon; and two brothers, Chester and Murphy Guidry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point. Visitation will begin Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Monday. Burial will be St. John the Baptist Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Ms. Terrly Leleux, her devoted roommate, the staff Southwind Nursing Home, and Grace Hospice.

