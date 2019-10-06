Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Marie Albarado. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home of Scott for Irene Marie Albarado, 92, who died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was born on March 27, 1927, the year of the "Big Flood". Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. She married Guilfaud Albarado, shortly after WW II, having two sons-Ronald and his wife, Ellen Robideaux Albarado of Scott and Jeff Albarado and his wife, Beatrice Lendo Albarado of Sequim, Washington. Irene has 6 grandchildren, Dr. Rondel Albarado, Dr. Leah Albarado, Dr. Ashley Albarado, Thor Albarado, Steven Albarado (Aliyah), and Dr. Jonathan Albarado. She has 2 great grandchildren, Zoey Albarado and Hailey Albarado. She was raised on a farm with her parents Augustine Alleman and Edith Patin-Alleman. She has one brother Edgar "Ed" Alleman and his wife, Hazel. Her home place was property that eventually became KOA Kampground and Billy's Boudin. Holly Beach was the family vacation spot. She loved her family, her home, and her flower beds. She was a great Cajun cook, well known for the best "fried crabs" anywhere in the world. She enjoyed a full long life. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home of Scott for Irene Marie Albarado, 92, who died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was born on March 27, 1927, the year of the "Big Flood". Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. She married Guilfaud Albarado, shortly after WW II, having two sons-Ronald and his wife, Ellen Robideaux Albarado of Scott and Jeff Albarado and his wife, Beatrice Lendo Albarado of Sequim, Washington. Irene has 6 grandchildren, Dr. Rondel Albarado, Dr. Leah Albarado, Dr. Ashley Albarado, Thor Albarado, Steven Albarado (Aliyah), and Dr. Jonathan Albarado. She has 2 great grandchildren, Zoey Albarado and Hailey Albarado. She was raised on a farm with her parents Augustine Alleman and Edith Patin-Alleman. She has one brother Edgar "Ed" Alleman and his wife, Hazel. Her home place was property that eventually became KOA Kampground and Billy's Boudin. Holly Beach was the family vacation spot. She loved her family, her home, and her flower beds. She was a great Cajun cook, well known for the best "fried crabs" anywhere in the world. She enjoyed a full long life. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, (337) 234-2320. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close