A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Iris Castille, 90, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed on to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 23rd. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30th from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and resumes at the funeral home on Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 am until the time of eulogy presentations at 9:30 am, by Chris Van Way, Iris' son-in-law and Danielle Veldman, Iris' granddaughter. A rosary will be recited by Iris' family on Wednesday evening, October 30th at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Father Howard J. Blessing, of Lafayette, will officiate. Iris was born September 15, 1929, and began her life in a large, loving family in northern Florida. She was born with a spirit of adventure and left home early to work for the FBI in Washington, DC. While on respite with her sister Elsie in Oklahoma, Iris met a young Army officer with whom she fell in love and married. She was married to Harold Joseph Castille for 49 years; together they traveled the world and finally settled in Lafayette. Iris remained a steadfast lover of books, sewing beautiful clothing, crocheting, people, family and the game of Bridge. In September of this year she turned 90 years young and had the opportunity to celebrate with each of her family members. It was a milestone that only she achieved in her lineage. The spirit of adventure and willingness to try new things remained throughout Iris' life. When she was 86, she moved to Denver to be closer to her family. She quickly made friends there and had a life full of family, Bridge, chorus, Tai Chi and church. Iris was a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette and Mother of God Catholic Church in Denver. Iris is survived by her daughter Pam Sheffield and her family, Iris' grandson, Dustin (Natalie) and her great-granddaughter Avery and Iris' granddaughter, Danielle (Jeff) and her great-grandson Jack, her daughter Angie Van Way (Chris) and her family, Iris' grandsons Sullivan, Dillon (Sarah) and her great-granddaughter Kira, Logan (Hillary), Braeden, Quintin and Landon and her daughter Sandie McNamara (Jim); three sisters, Ila Mae, Ernestine and Mavis and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie; her husband, Harold; her two sons, Charles and John; a son-in-law, Dan and five sisters, Gracie, Elsie, Ida, Dorothy and Faye. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Iris' eight grandchildren, Dustin Sheffield, Danielle Veldman and Sullivan, Dillon, Logan, Braeden, Quintin and Landon Van Way. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Iris' eight grandchildren, Dustin Sheffield, Danielle Veldman and Sullivan, Dillon, Logan, Braeden, Quintin and Landon Van Way. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Iris' name to Holy Cross Catholic Church at 415 Robley Dr., Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 984-9636 or , POB 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301, (877) 426-2838. 