Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Isabelle D. LeBlanc, age 91, the former Isabelle Domingue, who passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Mrs. LeBlanc was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette and was a member of the Bonne Mort Society with St. Peter Roman Catholic Church since 1969 and the Ladies Auxiliary in Lafayette. Mrs. LeBlanc, affectionally known as "MaMom", loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Her beautiful smile and loving heart will be greatly missed. Survivors include one daughter, Marcelle LeBlanc of Lafayette; one grandson, Shane Cormier and his wife, Tiffany of Carencro; two great grandchildren, Chrislyn Cormier and Lane Cormier; and one brother, Jean Domingue and his wife, Laura, of Wanchese, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Joseph LeBlanc; four brothers, Paul Domingue, Felix Domingue, Alton Domingue and Cleopha Domingue; and one sister, Regina Venable. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Shane Cormier, Lane Cormier, Mark LeBlanc, Chrislyn Cormier, Kenneth Domec and Wayne Domingue. Honorary pallbearer will be Jean Domingue. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor for their excellent care over the years.

