Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at a 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Joiscin Belizare Cormier, age 78, who passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Paul Matte of The Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be J'Irai La Voir Un Jour, The Old Rugged Cross, Amazing Grace, and The Wind Beneath My Wings. Mr. Cormier was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. J.B. was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Church in Cankton. After graduating in 1962 from Carencro, he worked for companies such as C.J. Richard Lumber and Roy Mouton plumbing. J.B. started his own plumbing company, J.B. Plumbing, which he ran for 13 years. He then retired with the City of Lafayette and worked for LUS with thirty-seven years of service as civil engineer Aide Spec 1 for the Utilities Department of Engineering Civil Division, for LCG till January 31, 2020. J.B. was an active member of the Cajun French Music Association. A devoted family man, J.B. gardened vegetables, particularly okra, to provide for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by many. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Janel Cormier "Sue", of Carencro; one son, Shane Cormier, of Carencro; one daughter, Christy Cormier and her companion, Dalon, of Carencro; one sister, Grace Seaux, and her companion, Elmo Gary, of Carencro; five grandsons, Jason Cormier, Jeffrey Cormier, McCoy Toby, Siris Toby and Atticus Toby; three godchildren, Clinton Credeur, Jr., Doris Belaire and Missy Nickel; one daughter in law, Nancy Powell Sheffler, of Williamsburg, VA.; one brother in law, Clifton Cormier, of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents Beliz Cormier and the former Dilia Roger; one son, Tony Paul Cormier one sister, Rita Cormier Credeur; three brothers-in-law, Lee Seaux, Larrell Richard and Douglas Bergeron. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home by Deacon Paul Matte. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
