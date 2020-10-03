1/
J. Bryant Theriot
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas for J. Bryant Theriot, age 31, who passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park. Rev. Greg Simien, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Bryant was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas where he was a 2009 graduate of Opelousas High School and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. He was actively involved with John Theriot's Roofing and created advertising for their commercials. Bryant was a good ole' Louisiana boy and enjoyed passing a good time with the people he loved most. He had an ear for good music and was a member of Travis Matte's band having played the scrub board. He enjoyed the simple things in life the most, listening to music, dancing, singing, camping and playing video games. He had an incredible smile that could light up a room and a personality to match. His fun and energetic heart will be so greatly missed by his friends and family. Survivors include his mom, Elaine Stoute Theriot; two brothers, Chad Theriot and John Theriot, Jr. and his wife, Heather; one sister, Rebecca Andrepont all of Opelousas; his nephews, Blake Andrepont, Hunter Marks, Hunter Andrepont and Blaine Theriot; his nieces, Madison Higginbotham, Danielle Richard, Kassie Andrepont, Alicia Theriot, Grace Theriot and Bree Theriot; his dog, Rex; and many friends. Welcoming him into Heaven with open arms is his father, John "Freddie" Theriot, Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Tommy Hollier, Blake Andrepont, Travis Matte, Hunter Andrepont, Hunter Marks and Chance Ryder. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur Rideaux, Blaine Theriot and Brad Andrepont. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
