Funeral services for J. C. Derouen, age 83, will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Msgr. Robert Romero as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8:00AM until the service time. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. J. C. was a resident and native of New Iberia and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:55AM at Iberia Manor South. He was a salesman and once part owner of an automobile dealership, Sea Chef Seafood, a salesman for Jack Daniels and a US Army veteran in the Korean Conflict. He also enjoyed gambling, especially poker and playing dominos with his friends. He will be greatly missed by his friends, especially his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Romero Derouen of New Iberia; children, Keith McGahhey of New Iberia, Kent McGahhey of New Iberia, Kim Breaux and husband Opie of New Iberia and Amanda Derouen and husband Shane LeBlanc of St. Martinville; grandchildren, Marcus McGahhey, Britany Lasseigne, Brady Breaux, Ryan McGahhey, Logan McGahhey, Danielle Breaux and Sydney LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Lexi Sweeny, Rylee Deranger, Reagan McGahhey, Liam Lam, Noah Lam and Charli Gray; great niece, Lona Louviere; siblings, E. J. Derouen and wife Shirley of Franklin, Jimmy Derouen and wife Peggy of New Iberia, Mavely Migues of New Iberia, Shirley Segura and husband Pat of New Ibereia and Jeannie Richard of New Iberia; a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Derouen and Felecie Derouen; sisters, Mabel Bailey and Mary Desormeaux; brothers-in-law, Reed Migues, Sidney Richard and Jack Desormeaux. Pallbearers will be Keith McGahhey, Kent McGahhey, Opie Breaux, Shane Leblanc, Ryan McGahhey and Logan Mcgahhey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marcus McGahhey, Brady Breaux, Jason Desormeaux and Danny O'Quinn. The family would like to extend special thanks to Grace Hospice for the kindness they showed to J. C. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. J. C. was a resident and native of New Iberia and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:55AM at Iberia Manor South. He was a salesman and once part owner of an automobile dealership, Sea Chef Seafood, a salesman for Jack Daniels and a US Army veteran in the Korean Conflict. He also enjoyed gambling, especially poker and playing dominos with his friends. He will be greatly missed by his friends, especially his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Romero Derouen of New Iberia; children, Keith McGahhey of New Iberia, Kent McGahhey of New Iberia, Kim Breaux and husband Opie of New Iberia and Amanda Derouen and husband Shane LeBlanc of St. Martinville; grandchildren, Marcus McGahhey, Britany Lasseigne, Brady Breaux, Ryan McGahhey, Logan McGahhey, Danielle Breaux and Sydney LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Lexi Sweeny, Rylee Deranger, Reagan McGahhey, Liam Lam, Noah Lam and Charli Gray; great niece, Lona Louviere; siblings, E. J. Derouen and wife Shirley of Franklin, Jimmy Derouen and wife Peggy of New Iberia, Mavely Migues of New Iberia, Shirley Segura and husband Pat of New Ibereia and Jeannie Richard of New Iberia; a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Derouen and Felecie Derouen; sisters, Mabel Bailey and Mary Desormeaux; brothers-in-law, Reed Migues, Sidney Richard and Jack Desormeaux. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. 