J. C. Viator

Service Information
David Funeral - Jeanerette
400 Provost Street
Jeanerette, LA
70544
(337)-276-5151
Funeral Notice
Send Flowers

A Mass of Christian Burial for J. C. Viator, age 95, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette with Fr. Alexander Albert as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Mausoleum. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.