A Mass of Christian Burial for J. C. Viator, age 95, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette with Fr. Alexander Albert as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Mausoleum. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019