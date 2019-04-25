Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jabryson James William Lewis. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services for Jabryson James William Lewis will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Jabryson James William Lewis was born on October 14, 2018 to Qishannon Renee Lewis and James Hamilton Jr. in New Iberia, LA. Most people can say that they came into this world alone, but not him. He was born with a twin (Qy'nirah) with whom he shared an undeniable bond. Jabryson was loved and cared for by many. He was a big boy with a promising future being a professional football player but now he's off to play for the Lord. After a six-month-long fight for his life, Jabryson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He leaves behind his loving mother, Qishannon Lewis of New Iberia, LA; father James Hamilton Jr. of Jeanerette, LA; sisters, Qy'nirah (twin) Lewis and DaMarri Weber of New Iberia, LA; maternal grandparents, Shanon and Quiana Lewis of New Iberia, LA; paternal grandmother, Walona Hamilton of Jeanerette, LA; aunts, Diamond and Kerriana Lewis of New Iberia, LA, Jamesetta and Sabrina Hamilton of Jeanerette, LA; uncles Koren Lewis of New Iberia, LA and James Hamilton IV of Jeanerette, LA; great-grandmothers, Barbara Johnson and Brenda Lewis both of New Iberia, LA. He also leaves a very special great-great-grandmother Marie L. Greene of Jeanerette, LA along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Caring for JaBryson in heaven are his great-grandfathers Sherman Clavelle Jr., James Hamilton Sr. and Jeffrey Archangel; great-great-grandmothers Clara Lewis, Beatrice Montgomery and Rosa Clavelle; great-great-grandfathers, Sherman Clavelle Sr., Marshall Lewis and Paul Archangel Sr. On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone that came into Jabryson's life and filled it with joy to the best of their ability. To the Staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Women and Children in Lafayette, LA, you guys were awesome and he love y'all. To the Staff of Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, you guys rock for celebrating Jabryson's half birthday with him (although he did give everyone an open shower that day if you know what I mean) and thanks to my Uncle Kenneth Johnson who took the time out of his busy schedule came to officiate this service. A special thanks to Maddie's Footprints and Louisiana Funeral Services for the donation and arrangements. Thanks for all of the prayers and well wishes. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Jabryson Lewis by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Jabryson Lewis and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

