A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Jack Cowan Winkle, 70, who left his earthly body on Saturday, March 2nd at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be observed on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. His nephew, Christopher L. Winkle, Pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Rendon, Texas will officiate. Jack was born July 7, 1948, to the late William Cowan Winkle, Sr. and Irene Murphy Winkle of Shreveport. He grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School in 1966. Jack earned his bachelor degree in accounting from Northwestern State University in 1971. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1979 and worked in the Louisiana and Texas Oil Patch until he retired from Wood Group in 2005. Jack loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed doing woodworking and carpentry. Jack especially liked to hunt while watching the wildlife. Jack was initiated into Freemasonry in Exemplar Lodge #471 on November 19, 1987. He was passed to the degree of Fellowcraft on February 18, 1988 and was raised to the degree of Master Mason on March 17, 1988. In 1991, he was selected by his lodge members to serve as the Master of Exemplar Lodge #471. Not only was Jack active in his local Masonic Lodge, he also became involved in Appendant Bodies, rising to the level of Knight Templar in the York Rite Bodies, becoming a 32nd degree Scottish Rite member and then becoming a Shriner. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Rowland Winkle of Lafayette; his son, Todd A. Winkle and his wife, Jennifer Emerson Winkle of Baton Rouge; his daughter, Andrea R. Winkle of Scott; his brother, Jerry W. Winkle and his wife, Barbara of Keithville; his sister, Jennifer Winkle of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Gavin Winkle, Emerson Winkle and Madelyn Roshto and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patsy Winkle Nickel. Jack was the recipient of a double lung transplant in April of 2012. This gave his family and friends an additional seven years with him that they would not have had without the generous gift from an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made in memory of Jack C. Winkle to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, POB 4384, Houston, Texas 77210-4384, in support of the J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center or of the Bernicker Cancer Research Fund. 