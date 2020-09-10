Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Fountain Memorial Gardens Chapel, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette for Jack P. Martin, Sr., age 100. Visitation will also be there starting at 1:00 PM until time of service. Reverend Jon Tellifero, Senior Pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette will conduct the funeral services, with Reverend Max Zehner of First United Methodist Church assisting. Jack Philp Martin, Sr. was born October 16, 1919 in Prineville, Oregon and passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends just short of his 101st birthday. It was also seven years to the date that his third son Brett W. Martin began his heavenly journey. Always a gentleman with very strong principles, he was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, and passed his values along to all family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Jane A. Martin, his son Brett Martin, and his sister Jill Martin. He is survived by his sons J. Philp Martin, Jr., Joseph A. Martin, and Miles C. Martin; eighteen Grandchildren: Jack P. Martin, III (Kim), Jane Martin Stutes, Lauren Martin DeHart (Lance), Natalie Martin Veillon (Brandon), Sean Martin (Stephanie), Jake Martin, Luke Martin, Hays Martin, Brittany Martin Patin (Justin), Jacquelyn Elise Martin, Timothy Martin, Hannah Martin, Mylon Martin, John Martin (Leah), Brian Martin (Luisana), Arielle T. Devillier (Evan), Megan Martin, and Courtney Martin; twenty-two Great Grandchildren and two Great Great Grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and third son, he was preceded in death by his parents Claude Worthington Martin and Virginia Beeman Martin, his daughter in law Narda R. Martin (Phil), as well as many brothers and sisters in law, Dorothy Anderson Robelot, Anita Anderson Folsom, Miriam Anderson Wood, and George "Bo" Anderson. He grew up on the banks of the Rogue River in Gold Hill, Oregon. His dad was a mining engineer and along with his grandfather owned gold mines in southern Oregon and northern California, but Jack found his passion in Black Gold, or oil, as a Geologist. He graduated in Geology from Oregon State University, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, and did post graduate studies at the University of Washington. When Pearl Harbor came he joined the Army Air Corps. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant flying B-25s as a bombardier-navigator and risked his life in 70 missions. His war time experience was all over the South Pacific, in Borneo, the Solomon Islands, New Guinea, New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii and the Philippines. He left his mark on that part of the world, some close as family, and was able to revisit some of those places in later years with his lifelong friend and WWII pilot Lloyd Davis of Lampasas, Texas. After WWII he married Jane Anderson Martin on February 14, 1945 in Greenville, South Carolina, whom he had met at an OSS dance during flight training. He went to work for Shell Oil Company and was stationed in Texas, New Mexico, Mississippi, and finally Louisiana where they lived for the rest of their lives. He ultimately left Shell and became an Independent Geologist where he found countless oil fields, especially when he partnered for years with his best friend and fellow Geologist Frank Harrison. He was a pillar of the community and was a board member and executive office holder in numerous professional and social organizations including Lafayette Petroleum Club, Lafayette Geological Society, Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists, American Association of Petroleum Geologists, AAPG Foundation, SIPES Foundation, Oakbourne County Club where he was a charter member, and many others. Jack was a pilot and traveled extensively across the US with his family. He led an active life, was very good at golf and tennis and won gold medals in snow ski competition. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. That sport took him to most of the western states, to South America and Mexico, and took his boat far out into the gulf in search of big game fish. He also enjoyed some of his later years at his camp in Theriot, Louisiana, fishing and socializing with his family and friends. He also traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. Jack and Jane maintained a home in Sun Lakes Arizona for many years and he knew the desert in that area even better than most of the Indians. He and Jane did a repeat wedding on their 50th anniversary, a double ring ceremony with his oldest son Phil and his wife Narda. He remained active his whole life and rode his exercise bike almost every day right up to the last weeks of his life. He enjoyed a deep faith his entire life, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church, also regularly attending Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana and Sun Lakes United Methodist in Arizona. He will be entombed at Fountain Memorial Gardens next to his wife Jane and son Brett. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jack P. Martin Ill, Sean Martin, Jake Martin, Timothy Martin, Brian Martin, and John Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons Luke Ambard Martin, Hays Devenish Martin, and Mylon Anderson Martin, and special dear friends Frank Harrison, Holmes Smart, Ellis Guilbeau, Pete Klentos, McKinley "Mac" Simmons, and other longtime members of the Round Table at the Petroleum Club. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jack's name to First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501 or to Covenant United Methodist Church, 300 E Martial Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508. Special love is sent to Jack's best friend Frank Harrison, and to Jerri Cheramie, his financial advisor of many years who is a close to family as anyone could possibly be. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Martin family to Hospice Compassus, his many loving and devoted caregivers, especially Gale Arceneaux, Karen Veazey, Kiana Joyce, Mary Ann Alfred, and Renee Goodbeer, and to his granddaughter Lauren Martin DeHart who watched and advised his medical needs as only a loving nurse can do. He was also very blessed to have his loyal son Joe A. Martin at his side for the last years of his life. Special thanks also go out to two of his favorite doctors, Dr. Edward Lyons and Dr. Samuel Shuffler, who were not only close friends but helped attain his 100 years. Finally, other family members and friends gave him great support but these few are more than worthy of thanks from above. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
