Jackie Lynn Primeaux Pitre, 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Jackie was born on November 20, 1956, in Abbeville and was a long-time resident of Lafayette. Jackie attended South Terrebonne High School in Houma, and continued her education to become a paralegal. She was employed with a law firm in Austin, TX, which was affiliated with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jackie proudly retired in her field with over 20 years of service. Jackie was a homebody who loved plants and watching her favorite programs on television, especially church programs and the televangelist Joel Osteen. Her favorite soap opera was General Hospital and she never missed an episode. Most of all, Jackie loved her family and will be deeply missed. Jackie is survived by her three children, daughter Amy Pitre, of Austin, TX and sons Scotty Pitre, of Houma and Joseph "Joey" Pitre and his fiancé Juanita Paris, of Louisville, KY; three siblings, sisters Debra Daigle Ruttley, of Lafayette and Sue Primeaux Fielder and her husband Leroy, of Wimberly, TX and brother J. Corey Primeaux and his wife Myra, of Alexandria, LA; her companion and friend, Oris "Pete" Pitre, of Houma; her seven grandchildren, Chase Morgan, Savannah Williams, Skyla Leigh Pitre, Silas Pitre, Sati Marie Pitre Hebert, Scotty Joseph Pitre, Jr. and Korynn Elizabeth Pitre as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E.J. "Johnny" Primeaux and Jula Mae Libersat Primeaux. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff on the 6th floor of Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Jackie and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.