Funeral Services will be conducted for Mr. Jackie J. Thibodaux on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating the funeral mass. Interment will follow at Beau Pre' Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the time of service. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 AM. Jackie Thibodaux was born on July 22, 1944, to E.J. and Odile Charpentier Thibodaux. He passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at New Iberia Manor South. Jackie loved camping, and was known to his camping buddies as "Billy-Bob" and "Jackie T". He liked holding cookouts for his friends and family. He did enjoy fishing, dancing, listening to 50's music. His most favorite song was "Te Na Na". He truly loved spending quality time with his family, friends and his grandchildren. Jackie is survived by his daughters; Tana Martin of Broussard, Vicky LeBlanc and her husband Harold, and Michelle Broussard and her husband Gene; grandchildren, Kati Martin, Raegan Compton, Noel Martin, Ridge LeBlanc, Abbie Broussard; great-grandchildren, Ryder Martin, and Cami Compton and a special friend Cheryl Frawley. Serving as Pallbearers are Ridge LeBlanc, Harold LeBlanc, Chase Compton, Gene Broussard, Jr., Tyler Khammany, Jerry Marcotte, Jr., James Thibodaux, and Patrick Marcotte. He is preceded in death by his wife of Forty-Nine years Judy Lancon Thibodaux; brothers, Ronnie Thibodaux (infant), Jimmy Thibodaux and his beloved doggie buddy Daisy Mae. The Thibodaux family wishes to express a very special thank you to Dr. Carl Ditch, Dr. Paul Gulotta, Dr. Brad Roth, Dr. Jason Shumadine, New Iberia Manor South, Acadian Hospice and their staff for all the compassion, love and care. The family would like to offer a very special thank you, to Sarah, Jada and Bethani for their special attention and care they expressed to their father Jackie during his illness.

