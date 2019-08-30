Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacolby Blaine Lee. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church for Jacolby Blaine Lee. Rev. Willie Williams, Sr. will officiate the service. He will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA. A resident of Abbeville, LA Jacolby passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Jacolby leaves to mourn but to cherish his fond memory, his loving mother, Cynthia Lee Delasbour and her husband, David Delasbour of Abbeville, Louisiana; one daughter, Zyrihanna Lee of Abbeville, Louisiana; one son, Aaron Rice of Abbeville, Louisiana; five brothers, Deangelo Lee (Naomi), Keelon Lee (Tali), Brandon Lee (Amber), Joseph Allen, Jr. and Roderick Levine, all of Abbeville, Louisiana; one sister, Summer Allen of Abbeville, Louisiana; and his loving grandmother, Dorothy Lee of Abbeville, Louisiana; his aunts, Maudry Lee, Sarah Alphough (Lionel), Adrienne Peters (Michael), Vickey Allen and Agnes Allen, all of Abbeville, Louisiana; his uncles, Christopher Lee (Aquilla), Charles Lee, Sr. (Kelli), Gregory Briggs and Whitney Allen, Sr., all of Abbeville Louisiana; a special friend, Khaila Leger; and a host of great-uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Allen, Sr.; brother, Keith Anthony Lee; grandfather, Alfred Lee, Sr. and Dalton Allen, Sr.; grandmother, Esther Mae Allen; great-grandfather, Ernest Lee, Sr., Chester Williams, and Lawrence Levy, Sr.; great-grandmother, Sarah Isaac Lee and Maudry Sonnier Levy; Uncle, Anthony Briggs; and Aunts, Brenda Lee and Nolia Huntsberry. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. Kinchen Funeral Home, 218 N. St. Valerie Street-Abbeville, LA 70510 is in charge of the arrangements.

