Service Information Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville 209 South St. Charles Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-4661

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jacque Francois Noel Jr., 91, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Interment will follow in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville at 9:00 AM until time of services. There will be recitation of the rosary at 9:30 AM. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. J.F., born and raised in Abbeville, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, peacefully, at his home. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. J.F. returned home, where he raised cattle and farmed rice and crawfish. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife: Ellen Lorraine LaTour Noel; two sons: Jacque F. Noel III (Stella), Phillip E. Noel (Michele); his three daughters: Annette N. Hebert (Ron), Diane N. LaCour (David), and Yvonne Noel; eighteen grandchildren: Jacque F. Noel IV, Adele Noel, Kathryn Noel, Emily Noel, Matthew Noel, Marie Noel, Elizabeth Noel, Luke Noel, Lauren Hebert, Katie H. Rongey (Michael), André Hebert (Kaitlyn), Phillip Hebert, Melissa LaCour, Christine LaCour, Aimee LaCour, Leslie LaCour, David LaCour, Jr., and Michael LaCour; five great-grandchildren: Mia Broussard, William, Edward, and Elizabeth Rongey, and Oliver Hebert. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jacque F. Noel Sr. and Marie Antoinette Colomb; his sisters: Annette N. Dauterive, Leonie N. Collmer, Evelyn N. Harrison; his brothers: Raymond J. Noel and Martin L. Noel. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Cancer Center of Acadiana at Abbeville General Hospital and Hospice of Acadiana. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020

