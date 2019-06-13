Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Bordelon Switzer. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline Bordelon Switzer, age 89, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette with Fr. Cedric Sonnier, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Baldwin as Celebrant and Deacon Ricky Picard. Entombment will follow in Beau Pre Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Deacon Ricky Picard. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:40 PM. A native of Morganza and a resident of Jeanerette, Jacqueline was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for the past 70 years and also enjoyed attending Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she also enjoyed growing flowers, sewing and cooking. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John A. Switzer of Jeanerette; children, Jennifer Switzer (Steve) of New Iberia, Becky Landry (Marty) of Lafayette, Clay Switzer (Connie) of Jeanerette, Anita Breaux (Lynn) of Jeanerette, Scott Switzer (Jessica) of Baldwin, Tod Switzer (Angie) of Allen, TX and Rae Switzer of The Woodlands,TX; sister, Helen Berthelot of Baker; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by two special family friends, Tina Blanchard and Shane Hebert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaston "Jack" Bordelon and Hazel Babin Bordelon; sister, Lorraine Robillard; three brothers, Donald Bordelon, Louis Bordelon and Kenneth Bordelon. Pallbearers will be Chet Breaux, Ross Landry, Jody Perry, Grant Switzer, Griffin Switzer, Shawn Switzer, Matthew Switzer and Wes Switzer. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Breaux, Marty Landry, Steven Grey, Scott Switzer, Tod Switzer and Clay Switzer. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 13 to June 15, 2019

