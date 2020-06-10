Jacqueline Louise Capel McBride, age 90, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. She was born on January 15, 1930 in Iota, Louisiana and graduated from Crowley High School in 1947. Jackie married Joseph Timothy McBride on July 12, 1950 and they lived in Eunice, Louisiana where they raised their two children, Denis and Jackie. She retired as Vice President and manager of the Proof and Research Department of Guaranty Bank in Lafayette. A woman of faith, she was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her husband, JT McBride; daughter, Jacqueline Marie McBride Zezulka; grandson, Mikhail McBride; sisters, Blanche Capel Bier and Adrienne Capel; brother, Henry Robert Capel Jr; father, Henry Robert Capel Sr; mother, Blanche Menou Capel; nephew, David Capel; nieces, Virginia Capel and Dianna Kay Bier Finley. She is survived by her son, Denis McBride; nephews, Henry R. Capel III, Mark Capel, Richard Keating and Michael Keating; nieces, Pamela Givens and Kimberly Klein; grandchildren, Erika Gorhum, Victoria McBride, Zachary McBride, McKenzie McBride and Andrew McBride; and great grandchildren, Aidan and Dexter Gorhum. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the services. Interment for Mrs. McBride will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, Louisiana following the funeral services. Visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN Location from 8 am until time of services. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McBride family to everyone directly and indirectly involved in giving Jackie the personal care she needed, especially in her last few years. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.