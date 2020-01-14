Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Mouton. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Rosary 12:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Broussard , LA View Map Memorial Mass 1:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Broussard , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Jacqueline Mouton, 84, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM following a 12:00 PM rosary. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Jackie passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019, at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home. She was born on December 1, 1935, in Lafayette. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in New Orleans and was a Sister of Mount Carmel for sixteen years where she discovered her life long passion for education. She received her bachelor's degree from Loyola University in New Orleans, her master's degree from Texas Southern University in Houston, and her doctorate in education from Northeastern State University in Monroe. Throughout her career, Jackie taught at several institutions but found the most pride in serving as principal of St. Cecilia School in Broussard for several years. A unique soul, Jackie was a devout Catholic who was as faithful as she was funny and found joy as an avid and talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. She loved sports of any kind but prayed extra hard for her LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. She will be greatly missed by her surviving twin sister, Catherine Larriviere, her loving and cherished sisters Beverly Mouton and Jeanette Coats, her sister-in-law Jane Comeaux Mouton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special group of Ya-Yas. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alfred and Henrietta Mouton, as well as her brother, Gerald Mouton. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jackie's memory and achievements through a donation to St. Cecilia School in Broussard, La. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Jacqueline Mouton, 84, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM following a 12:00 PM rosary. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Jackie passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019, at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home. She was born on December 1, 1935, in Lafayette. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in New Orleans and was a Sister of Mount Carmel for sixteen years where she discovered her life long passion for education. She received her bachelor's degree from Loyola University in New Orleans, her master's degree from Texas Southern University in Houston, and her doctorate in education from Northeastern State University in Monroe. Throughout her career, Jackie taught at several institutions but found the most pride in serving as principal of St. Cecilia School in Broussard for several years. A unique soul, Jackie was a devout Catholic who was as faithful as she was funny and found joy as an avid and talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. She loved sports of any kind but prayed extra hard for her LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. She will be greatly missed by her surviving twin sister, Catherine Larriviere, her loving and cherished sisters Beverly Mouton and Jeanette Coats, her sister-in-law Jane Comeaux Mouton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special group of Ya-Yas. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alfred and Henrietta Mouton, as well as her brother, Gerald Mouton. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jackie's memory and achievements through a donation to St. Cecilia School in Broussard, La. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close