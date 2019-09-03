Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Musil 'Jackie' Hendrix. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Musil Hendrix, 91, (known to her friends as Jackie) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Bethany Healthcare Center in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Survivors include her son, William (Bill) Hendrix III and his wife, Terry; grandson, Kyle Hendrix; son, Jay Hendrix of Lafayette; her sister, Donna M. Schreiner of Vicksburg, MS; and her dearest friends, Frances Yates and Sammie McGuire, both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank J. Musil and Margaret A. Musil and her brothers, Harry and Frank Musil, Jr. Her loving husband, William (Bill) Hendrix, Jr. died on April 20, 2017. Jackie Hendrix was a native of Kansas City, Missouri and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life. She had many talents, but she will best be remembered as a loving and compassionate wife, patient mother, supportive mother-in-law, devoted grandmother, loyal friend and a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Apart from her family, she was passionate about gardening, needlework, crossword puzzles, reading and playing Bridge. As for her needlework, no one was her equal. She has made some of the most beautiful needlepoint, cross-stitch, and embroidery pieces that will be cherished by her family and friends for years to come. Jackie and Bill had a very special bond with love and respect for each other that was apparent to all who knew them. First and foremost, they were wonderful parents who taught their children lasting values and supported them with positive encouragement and love. For their friends, they were always there when needed regardless of the time of day or night. They moved to Lafayette in 1958 and bought a home on the back block of Roselawn Drive. Little did they know the importance of that location as they would make neighborhood friendships that would last a lifetime. The special families that lived in the neighborhood included the Yates', Hoys, Heberts, St. Amants, Boudreauxs and the Lyles. They truly loved each other's company and remained friends for life. Jackie and her husband, Bill, made our world a much better place and will be dearly missed. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Hendrix's name to Bethany MHS Healthcare Center, 406 Saint Julien Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70506 or Grace Presbyterian Church, 518 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hendrix Family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Bethany MHS Healthcare Center and Lafayette General for their kindness and compassion given to Mrs. Hendrix during her time of need. 