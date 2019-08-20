Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline "Jackie" Nguyen. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Landry Catholic Church Opelousas , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

May 4, 1963 - August 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jacqueline "Jackie" Nguyen at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. Monsignor Russell Harrington will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Jackie, age 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Opelousas General Health System. She was joyfully reunited with her parents in heaven, Jerome and Edna Aucoin. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thanh Nguyen, of Opelousas, LA; her son, Jeremy Nguyen of Crowley, LA; her daughters, Brittany Benoit and husband, Eric of Crowley, LA; Bethany Nguyen and significant other, Gregory Villejoin of Morse, LA; her brother, Allan Simon of Alexandria, LA; her sisters, Barbara Hargrave of Alabama, Sandra Broussard of Rayne, LA, Olivia Rayburn of Rayne, LA, Cheryl Brock of California, Patsy Hebert of Eunice, LA and Juanita Aymond of Port Barre, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaleb Silva, Elora Nguyen, Hailey Nguyen, Kayden Nguyen, Alison Clare Benoit and Lucy Grace Villejoin. Jacqueline loved crafting and was very talented with her many items she displayed in her store, Crazy Chicken Lady. She shared her crafting ability with locals in the area. She was a New Orleans Saints fan and enjoyed going to events with her nephews. Jacqueline's greatest achievement was her family and grandkids. 