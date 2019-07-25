Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn Jean "Jackie" Bruce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Three things last forever - faith, hope, and love - and the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13. Jackie Bruce passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Jackie was born Jacquelyn Jean Fayssoux on April 03, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee. She led a full and happy life. There were some blues along the way, but she thrived thanks to her love and humor. Some of her happiest moments were enjoying music (blues!), dancing, traveling and enjoying food with her friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends, including her kitties. Those of us who have shared our lives with her, and ache with her passing, know Jackie by many titles: Daughter, Sister, Wife, Cousin, Niece, Godmother, In-law, Colleague, Wonderful Cook, Mardi Gras Queen, Indian, and above all, a Friend. Services will be private. This poem illustrates how we will remember Jackie as she is being reunited with the love of her life. Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep by Mary Elizabeth Frye-Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am in a thousand winds that blow, I am the softly falling snow. I am the gentle showers of rain, I am the fields of ripening grain. I am in the morning hush, I am in the graceful rush Of beautiful birds in circling flight, I am the starshine of the night. I am in the flowers that bloom, I am in a quiet room. I am in the birds that sing, I am in each lovely thing. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there. I do not die.

